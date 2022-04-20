Deoria DM Seeks Donation From People To Fight COVID-19

Deoria: The Deoria district magistrate has sought financial assistance from local residents to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. A tweet in Hindi posted from the official twitter handle of Deoria District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said all residents of the district, who want to help the administration to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and make a donation, can do so. The letter dated May 10 was attached with the tweet and mentions the bank account of the District Social Responsibility Committee in which the amount could be deposited. The letter said that the money collected will be used for treatment of COVID-19 patients and arranging medical equipment. —PTI