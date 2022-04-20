Deoria Admin On High Alert As Precautionary Steps Taken To Fight COVID-19

Deoria: Amid the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Deoria district administration is on a high-alert even as the situation is normal here.

District Magistrate (DM) Amit Kishor said, "Those coming from outside are being monitored and screened. The arrangement for a community kitchen has also been done in the district through which such individuals are also being provided food."

The DM said that after identifying schools and marriage halls, arrangements are being done so that the needy persons can stay there.

Every tehsil has been provided Rs 3 lakh for community kitchens so that the people coming from outside who do not have shelter can be provided food.

Mr Kishor said that there will be no shortage of essential goods in the district. He said that 150 vehicles have been prepared for vegetables, fruits from the Mandi Samiti, which are doing door-to-door supply of items in all the areas. The Chief Revenue Officer has been made the Nodal Officer ensure that the Municipal Corporation is clean and sanitized. The zonal and sector magistrates have been directed to inspect their areas and keep a close eye on the circumstances.

The DM also appealed to the people to follow the lockdown rules completely and stay away from rumours. This lockdown has been imposed to ensure that everyone remains healthy. By compulsorily following the same, people should cooperate with the administration by participating in the arrangements, so that the district remains healthy and safe. UNI