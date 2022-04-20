Deoria's COVID-19 Patient Admitted In Gorakhpur

Deoria: The individual who returned from Mumbai and tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria has been admitted to Gorakhpur's Medical College for better treatment, official sources said on Friday.

According to sources, the individual, who originally hails from the Rampur Karkhana area of the district, was living in Mumbai and had returned on April 29 along with a relative and two others in an ambulance. Upon receiving information, the health department brought everyone to the district hospital where they were admitted in the isolation wards and their samples sent for testing to the Gorakhpur Medical College. The reports, which arrived late Thursday night, confirmed one person to be infected by COVID-19, while three others tested negative. Sources said that the district administration has sealed the entire village and various security measures are being undertaken.

47 contacts of the four persons who came back have been admitted to the isolation ward made in a marriage hall at the district headquarters. On the directions of District Magistrate Amit Kishore, the COVID-19 affected individual was sent to the Gorakhpur Medical College from the district hospital, early this morning. As per sources, the isolation ward of the district hospital was also sanitized during the night itself. UNI