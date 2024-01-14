Deora Attacks Rahul: Congress for Labelling Industrialists Anti-Nationals After Shinde's Shiv Sena Transition

Milind Deora's bold move to join Shiv Sena unveils criticism of Congress leadership's treatment of industrialists. In a Varsha address, he emphasizes the need for constructive politics, praises PM Modi's vision, and rejects negativity. Loyalty, change, and vision take center stage in this political shift.

Mumbai: In a subtle jab at the Congress leadership, Milind Deora, who recently joined Shiv Sena, criticized his former party for deviating from its historical stance on economic reforms. Deora, speaking at Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, expressed concern over Congress' shift towards abusing industrialists and labeling them as anti-nationals. He highlighted the changed landscape from the era of Manmohan Singh's economic reforms to the current atmosphere of negativity towards business figures.



While commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for their developmental vision, Deora praised Shinde as the 'most accessible' chief minister. Reflecting on his decision to leave Congress after a 55-year association, Deora mentioned Shinde and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde, expressing gratitude for their trust in his ability to represent their vision.



Asserting his loyalty to Congress during challenging times, Deora pointed out that a focus on constructive suggestions and merit by both Congress and Shiv Sena could have averted the need for such decisions. Without naming any specific leader, Deora appeared to be alluding to Rahul Gandhi, known for his criticisms of the Adani Group.



Deora emphasized his belief in the politics of 'GAIN'—representing Growth, Aspiration, Inclusivity, and Nationalism—rejecting the politics of 'PAIN,' which he explained as an acronym for Personal Attacks, Injustice, and Negativity.



Welcoming Deora into Shiv Sena, Chief Minister Shinde acknowledged the similarity in the thought process that led to their respective decisions. Shinde highlighted the inevitable consequences of decisions and called for collective efforts to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives for the betterment of the people.

