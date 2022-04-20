Deoband Head To Toe AIMPLB Line On Ram Temple Issue

Saharanpur: The Mohtamim of Darul Uloom Deoband, Maulana Abul Qasim Nomani, on Saturday made it clear that his views on the the Ram Janmabhoomi issue were the same as that of All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB).

Reacting to reports that his advice was sought by the Prime Minister's office, Maulana Nomani said Hindu spiritual guru Si Sri Ravi Shankar has expressed the desire to meet him, but he told Sri Sri that Darul Uloom was limited to providing Islamic education only.

He clarified that on the issue of triple talaq, too, he had said that he would support the decision taken by AIMPLB.

Maulana stated that during former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Hind chairman Maulana Asad Madani had reached some sort of an agreement on Ram temple issue, but after Vajpayee lost power, no other government took the matter any further. On Vajpayee's request, then Darul Uloom Mohtamim Maulana Marqoob-ul-Rahman had gone to attend a Deobani function in Pakistan. Later, Pakistani leader Fazlur Rahman visited India to meet Vajpayee as well as visit Darul Uloom Deoband.