Deoband cleric asks Nusrat to 'apologise' for her Durga post

Deoband: Trinamool Congress MP and actor, Nusrat Jahan, has now drawn the ire of Islamic seminary, Darul Uloom in Deoband for posing as Goddess Durga and wishing her fans 'Shubho Mahalaya'.

Deoband Islamic scholar, Maulana Ishaq Gora, said, "Nusrat Jahan likes to do such things. She is always in controversy. These things are forbidden in Islam, but she is doing it. People are often offended by her work. I think it is totally wrong. She must apologize."

Maulana Asad Qasmi, another Deoband-based cleric, was also critical of her. "This is against the tenets of Islam. She should apologise to God," he said.

Actor-MP Nusrat Jahan, on Tuesday, had sought additional security from the Indian High Commissioner in the UK after she reportedly received death threats for an Instagram post, in which she wished her followers a "Shubho Mahalaya", along with a photograph of her posing as Goddess Durga, in traditional attire.

She has also alerted the Ministry of External Affairs and the Bengal government.

Nusrat is presently in London for the shoot of a Bengali film and expected to stay there for a fortnight.

"During my stay in London, I require immediate police protection as the threat is very serious and affecting my mental health. Kindly arrange to provide me necessary protection in London," she wrote.

This is not the first time that the actor has faced the wrath of hardliners. Last year, she was slammed for wearing vermilion and taking part in Durga Puja festivities.

Mufti Azad Wazmi of Darul Uloom Deoband had then slammed her for embracing Hindu traditions and issued a fatwa against her for marrying outside her religion and wearing symbols of Hindu matrimony like "mangal sutra" and "sindoor".

The actor had then said that her 'thought process' couldn't be 'hindered' by trolls.

—IANS