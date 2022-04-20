Deoband also had an event, one tested positive for coronavirus

Saharanpur: The Darul Uloom in Deoband did not send any of its members fort the Tablighi Jamaat meeting in New Delhi.

According to sources, eleven people, including one from Kashmir, however had visited Deoband for a congregation similar to the one held by Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi earlier this month.

The event was held from March 9 to 11 at the Mohammadi Masjid, just adjacent to the Darul Uloom.

When the group went back, the member from Kashmir tested positive for Corona virus.

The police officials in Saharanpur were immediately informed of this and the entire mosque was sanitized and sealed.

All those who had come into contact with the group were subjected to medical screening and all of them tested negative for the Corona virus.

Though none of the officials at Darul Uloom were willing to disclose further information on this, a source said that all those who had been screened were also sent into self-isolation for the specified period.

--IANS