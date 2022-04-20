Dense Fog Reported In Eastern UP, Day Temperatures Rise In Some Divisions Of State

Lucknow: Isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh reported dense to very dense fog on Thursday and day temperatures rose in some divisions across the state, the Meteorological department office here said.

While the day temperatures rose appreciably in Prayagraj and Moradabad divisions, there was no large change in the remaining divisions, it said.

It was appreciably above normal in Agra, Moradabad and Meerut divisions, above normal in Jhansi division, below normal in Gorakhpur division, and normal in the rest.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Muzaffarnagar at 7 degrees celsius, while the highest was recorded in Jhansi at 31 degrees Celsius.

The weather is likely to remain dry in the state on Friday. Shallow to moderate fog is very likely at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh, while dense to very dense fog is very likely at isolated places in the eastern part of the state, the weather office said. —PTI