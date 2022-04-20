Dense Fog In Parts Of Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Dense fog occurred at isolated places over eastern districts of Uttar Pradesh during the past 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Thursday.

Day temperatures fell markedly in Bareilly, Moradabad divisions; rose appreciably in Varanasi division; fell appreciably in Ayodhya, Meerut divisions and there was no large change in the remaining divisions of the state, they said, adding that it was below normal in Gorakhpur, Ayodhya divisions of the state. Night temperatures fell appreciably in Allahabad division and there was no large change in the remaining divisions of the state.

The minimum temperature over the state at 4.6 degrees Celsius was recorded at Etawah and Fursatganj while the maximum temperature over the state at 27.2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jhansi.

The MeT forecast that weather is most likely expected to remain dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur in the morning at isolated places over the state. They warned that dense fog is very likely to occur at isolated places in the morning over eastern Uttar Pradesh on Friday. —PTI