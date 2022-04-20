Dense Fog In Isolated Places Of UP, No Large Change In Night Temperatures

Lucknow: There was very dense fog in isolated places of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and cold wave conditions were witnessed in some areas, the meteorological department said. According to the weather office in Lucknow, there was no large change in the night temperatures across the divisions of the state. The night temperature was appreciably below normal in Gorakhpur, Bareilly and Moradabad divisions, below normal in Ayodhya, Lucknow, Prayagraj and Kanpur divisions and normal in the rest, it said.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Muzaffarnagar at 2.5 degrees Celsius, while Jhansi, with 26.1 degrees Celsius, recorded the highest temperature. The Met forecast said the weather would most likely remain dry in the state and dense fog was very likely at isolated places on Friday morning. —PTI