Dense fog in Delhi, train services affected

New Delhi: (PTI) Delhiites woke up to a foggy Sunday with poor visibility leading to cancellation of eight trains.





The minimum temperature was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius which was 3 notches above normal. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 22 degrees Celsius, said a MeT department official.





The visibility at 5.30 AM was 50 meters and 100 meters, respectively at Safdarjung and Palam, he said.





It was recorded later to be 300 meters at Safdarjung while it was 200 meters at Palam at 8.30 AM, the official said.





The fog affected train movement with cancellation and rescheduling of several trains.





Ninety trains are running late and another 28 trains have been rescheduled while eight have been cancelled due to the fog, said a senior Railway official.





The flight operations at IGI Airport, however, remained normal with no disruption due to fog, said a Delhi Airport spokesperson.





The humidity level was 90 per cent at 8.30 AM. The day is forecast to be clear with dense to very dense fog reappearing next morning, said the MeT official.





Yesterday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 11.2 degrees Celsius while maximum settled at 21.6 degrees Celsius.





PTI