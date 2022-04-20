Dense fog expected in Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Dense fog at a few places, with very dense fog at isolated places, is very likely over Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next 24 hours.







Dense fog is very likely to occur at a few places over Bihar as well as at isolated places over Tripura, Jharkhand, Punjab, north Rajasthan and north Madhya Pradesh during the period. Cold wave condition is very likely to occur at isolated places in interior Odisha during the period. Cold day condition is very likely in Uttar Pradesh during the period.





Dense to very dense fog occurred at a few places over Tripura, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab in the morning hours of today. It also occurred at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and northwest Rajasthan during the period. Dense fog occurred at isolated places over West Bengal, Delhi, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Saurashtra and Kutch during the period. Cold wave condition prevailed at isolated places in interior Odisha during the period.





The night-time temperatures were appreciably below normal in some parts of Vidarbha and interior Karnataka. They were below normal in some parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu as well as in remaining parts of Odisha and Vidarbha. They were appreciably to markedly above normal in some parts of west Rajasthan.





They were appreciably above normal in some parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh as well as in remaining parts of west Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh.





They were above normal in some parts of Punjab, east Rajasthan and coastal Andhra Pradesh as well as in remaining parts of Assam, Meghalaya, east Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat. They were normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature of 6.0 degree Celsius was recorded over the plains at Damoh (east Madhya Pradesh). Rain or thundershowers had occurred at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep during past 24 hours.