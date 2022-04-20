Dense Fog Envelopes HP, U'khand; Amritsar Records Lowest Min Of 7.8 C

Pune: Very dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, while dense fog was observed in isolated pockets over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Visibility was reduced to less than 200 mt at several places. Pantnagar recorded 25 m at 0830 hrs IST on Sunday, Surendranagar 50 m, Balurghat 100 m, while Silchar and Comilla registered visibility of 200 m each. Night temperatures were below normal in some parts of Jammu & Kashmir, while they were markedly above normal in some parts of east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, madhya Maharashtra and Telangana.

The night temperatures were appreciably above normal in some parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Odisha, Bihar, east Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, Konkan, Goa, Marathwada, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and in remaining parts of east Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, madhya Maharashtra and Telangana.

They were above normal in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Gangetic west Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab, east rajasthan, saurashtra and kutch and kerala and I n remain ing parts of assam amd Meghalaya, odisha, bihar east Uttar Pradesh, Konkan, Goa, coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

They were normal over the rest of the country. The lowest minimum temperature recorded was 7.8 degree C at Amritsar (Punjab).

Thunderstorm observed from 0830 hours ist of yeartday to 0830 hours ist of today) at isolated places over tamill nadu, Pundheracryy and Karikal, Kerala and Mahe and assam and Meghalahyay.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated oplaces very likely over Tamil Nadu , Puducherry and Karaikal, Heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Lakshadweep and heavy rainfall at isolated places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, coastal Karnataka and Rayalaseema.

Thundershowers and storm accompanied with lighting very likely at isolated places over Yaualaseema, coastal and south interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, coastal Andhra Pradesh Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Pundcherry and Karaikal and Lakshadweep.

Dense fog very likely in isolated pockets over plains of Uttarakhand, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Squally weather (wind speed 40-50 km ph) very likely to prevail over southwest Arabian sea and southeast Arabian sea along and off Karnataka, Kerala and comorin-Moldives areas. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas. UNI