Dense Fog Disrupt Life In Kashmir, Air Traffic Suspended

Srinagar: Life remained disrupted for the second day on Sunday due to dense fog in Kashmir valley, including this summer capital, where people witnessed the coldest night of the season so far after the minimum temperature dropped further and settled at minus 4 degree Celsius.

In most areas, particularly in outskirts, taps, drains and water bodies near banks were frozen due to below freezing temperature coupled with icy cold winds.

People remained indoors due to severe cold and fog outside on Sunday. However, shops selling 'Haresa' (special winter dish made from meat) witnessed heavy rush this morning.

A Met department spokesperson said on Sunday that situation will improve in the afternoon.

Dense fog not only disrupted surface, but air traffic also. As many as 11 flights were cancelled, while not a single flight could operate at Srinagar airport on Friday due to poor visibility.

So far, no flight could land or take off at the airport, an official of the airport told UNI at 1100 hrs.

The entire valley witnessed dense fog this morning badly hitting traffic and pedestrian movement.

Though the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was through for traffic for only security force vehicles, reports received here said that vehicles with headlights on were moving in a very low speed due to dense fog.

In Srinagar, very less number of vehicles, as compared to other days, were seen plying on the roads with their head and fog lights on. Hardly any pedestrian was seen on the roads due to severe chill.

A Met department spokesman told UNI that visibility was very poor in Srinagar on Sunday morning after minimum temperature witnessed further drop and settled at minus 4 degrees.

The weather will remain dry and sky will remain open, due to which night temperature will remain below normal during the next 48 hours, he said.

Shops and business establishments, which were functioning since morning in Srinagar, including historic Lal Chowk, the nerve centre of the city, opened only after 0930 hrs and 1000 hrs due to chilly weather conditions.

Shopkeepers later close their shops between 1300 hrs to 1400 hrs to protest against scrapping of Article 370 and 35 A, besides dividing the state into two Union Territories (UTs) on August 5.

UNI