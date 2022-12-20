Dense fog covers Delhi, hinders visibility

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Tuesday, dense fog engulfed Delhi and areas of northern India, reducing visibility to 25 metres in the nation's capital and disrupting traffic flow.

"The lowest recorded visibility at 5:30 IST Dated 20.12.2022: Bhatinda: 00; Amritsar: 25; Ganganagar: 25; Patiala: 25; Delhi (Palam): 25; Lucknow: 25; Delhi (SFD): 50; Purnea: 50; Ambala: 200; Agra: 200; Gorakhpur: 300; Bareilly: 500; Patna: 500; Gaya: 500; Kolkata: 500, "The India Meteorological Department (IMD) published a tweet.

In addition to Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, the IMD has issued a "cold wave" warning for a number of additional states, including several others in India.

According to the Department, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday was 6 degrees Celsius, with a high of 22 degrees anticipated.

"As a result of light winds at lower tropospheric levels over the Indo-Gangetic plains and moisture, dense to very dense fog is likely in some pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh during the next three nights and mornings, and dense fog in isolated pockets for the following two days," an IMD official said Tuesday.

In addition, the Department reported that Bihar, West Bengal, and Sikkim may see intense fog during the next two days.

Over Punjab, Haryana, and northern Rajasthan, minimum temperatures range from 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

"Due to dry north/northwesterly winds from the Himalayas, isolated pockets of cold wave conditions are anticipated to persist over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and northern Rajasthan during the next four to five days," the report stated.

The IMD predicts that the minimum temperature will not fluctuate significantly during the next four to five days.

(Inputs from Agencies)