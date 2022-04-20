Dense Fog At Isolated Places In UP; Weather Likely To Remain Dry

Lucknow: Dense to very dense fog was observed at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, the meteorological department office here said.

Day temperatures climbed appreciably in Gorakhpur division and fell quite a few notches in Bareilly division. There was, however, no large change in other parts of the state, it added.

The weather office said the day temperatures were appreciably below normal in Gorakhpur and Ayodhya, while it was normal in Varanasi, Kanpur and Lucknow divisions.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Jhansi at 32.9 degrees celsius, while the lowest was in Churk at 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecast said it was most likely to remain dry in eastern Uttar Pradesh with shallow to moderate fog, and rain and thundershower was very likely at isolated places in the western part of the state.

The Met warned that dense fog was very likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh. —PTI