Denmark to allow travels to Germany, Norway, Iceland

Copenhagen: Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the reopening of the country''s borders for reciprocal holiday travel arrangements to Germany, Norway, and Iceland from June 15.

However, the reopening came with a caveat; the Danish government does not recommend travel to countries beyond these three nations until August 31, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Frederiksen said this summer "many Danes will have to spend their holidays at home".

Danes that choose not to heed the Prime Minister''s advice and travel beyond the three countries will be subject to 14 days of self-quarantine upon their return.

The reciprocal nature of the border openings entails a number of restrictions on Germans, Icelanders and Norwegians, including documented evidence of stay and sample testing at the borders.

In addition, foreigners will be rejected entering if any clear signs of illness are shown.

Regarding Sweden, the Prime Minister was not prepared to make a reciprocal open-border agreement, as the neighbouring country had a high level of infections compared to Denmark.

"We are in different places in relation to COVID-19. We have a strong desire on the part of the Danish government to find a solution with our Swedish neighbours," said Frederiksen.

After August 31, the Prime Minister said, the government anticipated the reopening of borders with the other Schengen countries and the UK.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Denmark stood at 11,593, with 568 deaths.

--IANS