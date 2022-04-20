Denis Franchi signs professional contract with PSG

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Monday announced that Denis Franchi has signed a professional contract with the club.

The French club said that Franchi has inked a deal that runs until June 30, 2023.

"The 18-year-old Italian goalkeeper has put pen to paper on a professional contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 30 June 2023," the club said in a statement.

Franchi joined the PSG youth academy in July last year and started with Paris Saint-Germain's U19s, making 16 appearances in the France U19 Championship and four in the Gambardella Cup. In recent months, he has been called up to the senior squad on several occasions, featuring in training sessions at the Ooredoo Training Center.

"Paris Saint-Germain congratulates Denis on this first contract and wishes him all the best for his future professional career with the capital club," the statement read.

—ANI