Dengue outbreak: Uttarakhand Health Secretary reviews rural hospitals in Pauri district

Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand): In a bid to curb the escalating dengue cases in Uttarakhand and to ascertain the ground reality of health services, the State's Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar undertook a comprehensive assessment of rural hospitals in Pauri district.

Dr Kumar undertook the exercise on Friday and issued crucial directives to execute a robust dengue control campaign.

Visuals showed the Health Secretary visiting various healthcare facilities including District Hospital Pauri, Community Health Centre Pabau, Community Health Centre Paithani, Primary Health Centre Tirpalisain, and Community Health Centre Thalisain.

Dr. Kumar also gave instructions to improve the health facilities and expressed his displeasure over the irregularities in the hospitals and gave instructions for immediate improvement.

The State's Health department had on Friday reported 85 new cases of the vector-borne disease.

Earlier, on Thursday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level meeting in the national capital and reviewed the dengue situation and preparedness of public health system for prevention, containment, and the management of the disease.

According to an official statement, the Union Health Minister directed the officials to be fully prepared against the rising cases of dengue, and strengthen prevention, containment and management measures for the disease.

Health Minister Mandaviya said that the central government has provided all necessary resources to the states in order to combat the spread of the disease and healthcare workers have also been trained.

He also stated that adequate fund is provided by the Centre to the States under the Program Implementation Plan (PIP) for activities including surveillance, case management, laboratory diagnosis, and insecticides, etc., to prevent and control dengue, the statement read.

