Dengue Outbreak Sweeps Through Dehradun, Prompting Urgent Action

Dehradun: The Raipur area of Dehradun has been engulfed by a concerning dengue fever outbreak, with reports indicating that it has become a major hotspot for the disease.

An alarming number of residents in every household within the Raipur area are grappling with dengue-related symptoms, and the situation has escalated to over 500 confirmed dengue cases in this locality alone.

This outbreak has already claimed the lives of 13 individuals in Dehradun.

According to the Health Department and Municipal Corporations, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken action by issuing stern directives to both departments.

These directives emphasize the need for immediate and comprehensive efforts to combat the dengue outbreak. The Chief Minister has urged officials to operate with utmost urgency to control the spread of the virus effectively.

Data released by the Health Department, reveals that the state of Uttarakhand has seen a staggering total of 1,106 dengue cases thus far.

An alarming 58 per cent of these cases, amounting to 640 individuals, are concentrated in Dehradun alone, making it the epicentre of the outbreak in the state.

Following Dehradun, other affected districts include Haridwar with 191 reported cases, Nainital with 99, and Udham Singh Nagar with 23 cases. The state government is now under immense pressure to implement rigorous measures, including increased mosquito control efforts, public awareness campaigns, and swift medical intervention to curb the spread of dengue in Dehradun and across Uttarakhand.

The health and well-being of the region's residents hang in the balance, as authorities work tirelessly to bring this alarming outbreak under control. Residents are strongly advised to take precautionary measures, including the use of mosquito repellents, wearing long-sleeved clothing, and eliminating stagnant water sources where mosquitoes breed.

Vigilance, awareness, and community cooperation are deemed essential in the ongoing battle against dengue in Dehradun. —ANI