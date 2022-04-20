Demu Loco Pilot's Agility Saves A Lady's Life

Lalkua (Nainital): Quick reflexes of a loco pilot have saved the life of a lady who jumped on to the Kashipur – Lalkua track when the train was near her. The lady jumped on to the track with the intention of suicide when the DEMU was approaching Lalkua. The loco pilot immediately applied emergency brakes and stopped the train. The lady escaped with minor injuries and was sent to a nearby hospital with the help of villagers and police. The DEMU remained on the track at the place of the incident for about 35 minutes due to which it was delayed for its onward journey to Bareilly. The injured is a resident of a village near Dineshpur and had come to the tracks with the intent of suicide after a family feud. The DEMU, number- 75304 left the Gularbhoj station at its scheduled 12.44 PM. As the DEMU crossed the railway milestone 21-0 and approached the outer signal, the loco pilot Sanjeev Kumar saw a lady very close to the tracks. Fearing the worst, he started to apply brakes. As the train reached close to the lady, she suddenly jumped on the tracks. The loco pilot applied the emergency brakes and was able to stop the train in time. The lady's head had a minor collision with the engine due to which she fell unconscious on the tracks. Fortunately, the DEMU was not running at high speed, however, according to the loco pilot, has emergency brakes not been applied, the lady could have died. The guard Ashok Kumar immediately informed the Lalkua station master Subhash Chaudhary of the incident after which the GRP police post in charge Manohar Chand reached the spot and with the help of the villagers sent the injured lady to CHC Gadarpur. All this ruckus, delayed the train by 35 minutes. Besides the passengers had a hard time in the sultry conditions. GRP post in-charge informed that the lady Kamla, is wife of Shivpad and resident of Amitnagar number 1, Dineshpur had come to the tracks with an intent to commit suicide after a family feud. She is presently out of danger.