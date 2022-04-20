Demonetised Notes Worth Rs 100-Cr Seized In Kanpur, 16 Detained

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh Police has seized banned notes worth Rs 100-crore from an under-construction house in Swarup Nagar area of the city.

Superintendent of Police (East) Anurag Arya said on Wednesday that after the Tuesday raid, 16 people were detained and they were being interrogated. Two of the detained hail from Hyderabad, he added. The raids were conducted after receiving specific inputs from the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The raids were conducted in several houses and business establishments in Swarup Nagar, Gumti and Generalganj areas. Till the reports last came in, demonetised notes worth Rs 96-crore were counted and many bundles of notes are still left for counting.

The SP said after the initial interrogation it was found that the detainee's have a widespread network across the country part.

The SP said that after arresting the accused Mohit and Santosh from the under-construction house, raids were conducted at the premises of other traders and builders having links with the duo.

The highest Rs 50-crore were seized from the premises of one trader Anand Khatri.

Police suspects the cash was hidden with an intention of converting it into legal tender through illegal means. This is one of the highest recovery since demonetisation, the SP added. UNI