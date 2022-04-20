Demonetisation will not help to check black money: Akhilesh

Lucknow: After demanding extension of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today said the move will not serve the purpose of checking black money.



"No one is against checking of corruption and measures to control such practices are always welcome but mere demonetisation of currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 would not serve the purpose. The move only created trouble for the common people who can be seen standing in long queues just to change their notes", Mr Yadav said while adding that people are facing lot of problems to meet out their day to day needs.

"The government needs to ensure that things like these (corruption) are not repeated in future," he said on the sidelines of a programme of a media group here.

Lauding the balanced development of the state undertaken by the Samajwadi Party government, Mr Yadav said projects such as the Agra-Lucknow expressway will be an achievement of the country in times to come.

"The country's future depends in the future of the state...If the future of the state is bright, it will also brighten the country's future," he stressed while saying that the socialists always facilitate all round development and to ensure that the benefit reaches to the poorest of the poor.

He also counted various measures which his Party took in benefit of public like free laptops, Samajwadi Pension, Kanya Vidya Dhan, free cycle distribution, metro, international cricket stadium, Amul Milk Plant, Cancer Hospital, 1090 Women Power Line etc.

Meanwhile addressing the new recruits of HCL IT City in a separate programme here on Saturday afternoon, Mr Yadav said that the government is trying that youths should get jobs just near to their home.

"My government is just not creating new jobs but we are trying that the same will be given to the youths just near their hometown so that they should not be forced to go far away from their homes", asserted Mr Yadav while reminding that how several lakhs of jobs have been created by his government along with a record number of promotions in each and every departments.

"Keeping the above in mind we have drafted the new IT policy in the State and developed Lucknow as IT hub", Mr Yadav added.

He claimed that the land on which the HCL IT city was standing is earlier used for farming but his government had developed it as IT Centre within very short span of time.

