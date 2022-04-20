Demonetisation Threw Modi's Smartness Down The Drain: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav today said the 'smartness' of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gone down the drain over the demonetisation move and now, people are eagerly waiting for the elections to teach him a lesson.

"In villages, people termed those youth who tried to cheat them as 'smartgiri,' now this term has rightly suited Mr Modi. In democracy, people are supreme and elections are their judgement," he said.

Talking to reporters after inaugurating several developmental projects of Noida and Greater Noida, Mr Yadav said the Samajwadi Party has got a good opportunity, created by Mr Modi through his demonetisation move.

He told the party workers that luck has extended for SP and good work done by the present Government will certainly pave way for another term of SP Government.

"The situation in rural areas due to demonetisation is very bad and people are facing severe hardship due to the paucity of currency," he added. Yesterday, he had said that people standing in long queues will stand again to give a befitting reply for the troubles, they were facing.

"The situation is very bad. Labourers, who were working in the cities, have returned to the villages and the demonetisation move has impacted the economy. People are standing in the queues, even in fog and now, everyone including me, are waiting for the elections to teach them a lesson," he said, talking to the mediapersons after the state Cabinet meeting here. "We all want black money to end. But demonetisation without adequate preparation has thrown people in trouble. Farmers are in distress. Those who were talking of 50 days, are now talking of 50 more days," he added.

Meanwhile, the UP CM said that he will continue to inaugurate a horde of development projects, along with campaign for the party.

"Tomorrow, I will campaign in Bundelkhand from Hamirpur and even launch several development projects for the people," he said. He also announced free veterinary treatment for domestic pets like milking cows.