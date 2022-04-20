Demonetisation row: Rs 1 crore in old notes found inside car in Navi Mumbai, 4 arrested

Mumbai: Navi Mumbai crime branch on Friday arrested two real estate agents, who tried to convert their old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes to a new Rs 2,000 notes. The cops were shocked to find Rs 1 crore cash worth of old notes from the accused. Two men were also arrested along with the real estate agents, who had promised to replace the old note with a new one and had asked for 30 per cent commission on the transaction, the police said.

According to reports, the Navi Mumbai Crime branch acted over a tip-off that some businessman are supposed to meet two agents at Sector 28, Vashi, where they were looking to exchange old cash. The crime branch sleuths intercepted a Skoda car late last night and detained four people.