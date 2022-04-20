Demonetisation forces rescheduling of IAS week in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: (UNI) Demonetisation of big currencies by the Centre has forced the top bureaucrats of Uttar Pradesh to re-schedule the proposed IAS week by a fortnight.



Earlier, it was scheduled to be held from December 1 to 4 but now it has been posted to December 15-18.

The babus are very eager to hold the IAS week before the announcement of the Assembly poll dates by the Election Commission any day after December 15, hence they have unanimously agreed for the same.

The decision has taken everyone by surprise as the event, which is an annual affair, is being held for the second time in the year. The last one was organised on March 18-20.

The 2017 IAS week was slated to be held in January-February, but due to elections it has been pre-poned.

IAS Association secretary Ashish Goel said that committees have also been set up for holding different cultural programmes. The Governor and the Chief Minister have given their approval for their participation.

Since there are possibilities of IPS week being held after the IAS week, this time there would be no cricket match between bureaucrats and the CM XI but instead there would be a match between the IAS XI and IPS XI.

Though an annual event of IAS officials in the state, the IAS week was discontinued for five years during the previous regime of Ms Mayawati.

It was in 2013 that Akhilesh Yadav okayed the event and it was restarted.

