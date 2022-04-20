Demonetisation Aimed At Benefiting Modis Confidantes: Azam

Rampur: The Central governments much publicised demonetisation move is aimed at benefiting a few personalities close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh minister Azam Khan said today.

"Badshah (PM) by his demonetisation program has placed the country on the verge of destruction. His program is aimed at benefiting personalities favouring him," he said.

The state Urban Development Minister was talking to reporters after inaugurating drinking water schemes here.

The Samajwadi Party leader further alleged that industrialist Mukesh Ambani could launch Reliance Jio 4G spectrum due to demonetisation of high-value currency of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000.

