Demolition of UP hospital that transfused 'fruit juice' to patient instead of platelets.

Prayagraj (The Hawk): Local authorities said on Wednesday that they would begin the process of demolishing a private hospital that had been sealed after allegations that staff had given a dengue patient fruit juice instead of blood platelets, leading to the patient's death.

Malti Devi, proprietor of Global Hospital at Jhalwa in Dhoomanganj, was served with a notice on October 19 stating that the hospital building was unauthorised; the incident was only discovered the following day.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) notice ordered that the building be vacated by its owners by the morning of October 28.