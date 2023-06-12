Democratisation of technology important tool to help bridge data divide: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi argued for the democratisation of technology as a means of closing the "data divide," and he assured G20 delegates that India would be happy to share its experience with partner countries in light of the dramatic transformation that digitalization has wrought in India.

Through a video message to the G20, Modi advocated for reforms in multilateral financial institutions to broaden their eligibility requirements to make sure that those in need have access to finance.

He stressed the rising data gap and the importance of high-quality data for effective public service delivery.—Inputs from Agencies