Democracy failing, Constitution compromised: Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: As Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal prepared to testify before the CBI on Sunday, he penned a letter to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, warning that democracy in India is being dealt daily blows and the country's federal structure is in grave danger.

Kejriwal, in response to a letter from the chief minister of Tamil Nadu, said that "every tenet" of India's Constitution is at risk, including freedom, equality, secularism, and fraternity.

According to him, the interaction between the federal government and the states' governors and lieutenant governors has turned into "a battlefront where a silent war is being waged by the Union government." The chief minister of Delhi has said that the governors and Lt. Governors are "wilfully" undermining democratically elected state governments and blocking governance according to their "whims and fancies."—Inputs from Agencies