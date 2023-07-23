Democracy cannot be about disruption, disturbance: Dhankhar

New Delhi: Disruption and disturbance in democratic sanctuaries cannot be used as a political weapon, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.

Speaking at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of Jamia Millia Islamia's centenary year convocation, he urged the young people in attendance to take control of their own lives via education.

To ensure the common good, democratic processes prioritise open communication and open debate. Dhankhar remarked, "Disruption and disturbance have no place in a democracy."—Inputs from Agencies