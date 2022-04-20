Demi Moore, daughter look identical in new image

Los Angeles: Actress Demi Moore and her daughter Rumer Willis looked like identical twins in a photograph featuring them in the similar outfits and pose. The image was shared on photo-sharing website Instagram on May 25. In the photograph, Moore and her eldest daughter sport the same black jumpsuit and matching glasses. Wearing their straight long hair down, they have posed with their hands in their pockets while smiling and leaning their heads toward one another, reports aceshowbiz.com. Moore captioned the image: "Bookends!! #twinning." Later, Willis also shared the specific photograph on her own Instagram account. "That moment when you realize you actually are becoming your mother #twinning #imnotmad," she wrote. The photograph was posted only days after Moore watched her daughter and her partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy being named as the winners of the 20th season of "Dancing with the Stars". They took home the Mirror Ball trophy on May 19. Moore said in an interview for the show that she actually didn't approve of Willis joining the dance competition. "When she said she wanted to do 'Dancing with the Stars', my whole insides - I have to be honest - were screaming no," Moore said at that time. "But one of the most beautiful things that I've witnessed is watching her passion become greater than her fear." IANS