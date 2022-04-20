Demi Lovato, Freida Pinto Support Global Citizen Festival India

Mumbai: International singer Demi Lovato along with actors Freida Pinto, Vidya Balan and Vivek Oberoi has joined the Global Citizen India movement to end extreme poverty by 2030. The inaugural Global Citizen Festival India will see participation from international as well as Indian celebrities, starting from British band Coldplay making their debut performance in the country. Other celebrities lending their star power to November 19 event are Jay Z, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, A.R. Rahman, Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Arijit Singh, Dia Mirza, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Monali Thakur and cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. Global Citizen India on Monday announced that Demi, Freida, Vidya and Vivek have committed their support to the movement which has already mobilised almost 500,000 young people who have taken over 1.7 million actions for water, sanitation and hygiene, education and gender equality in the seven weeks since it was launched, read a statement. They will all participate at the Global Citizen Festival India to be held at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex, here. In its first year, the Global Citizen India movement is focusing on three major issues integral to eradicating extreme poverty -- quality education, gender equality and water, sanitation and hygiene. Expressing her excitement for Global Citizen India, Demi tweeted: "Change begins with me, #ShuruaatHoonMain on November 19th in Mumbai". Hugh Evans, CEO, Global Citizen, said: "We are thrilled to announce powerful advocates for this issue -- Demi Lovato, Freida Pinto, Vidya Balan and Vivek Oberoi -- joining the all-star lineup of the Global Citizen India Festival." Bhavya Bishnoi, Global Citizen India spokesperson, said: "The support committed by figures such as Demi, Freida, Vidya and Vivek bolsters our message to the youth to take responsibility on Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH), Gender Equality, and Quality Education. As Global Citizens we must all raise our voices to our leaders to be the start of this change".