Demi Lovato feels 'free of my demons' two years after overdose

Los Angeles: Singer Demi Lovato had a near fatal drug overdose on July 24, 2018. Reflecting on how far she has come since then, she says she feels free of her demons.

The singer has shared a slideshow on Instagram with several screenshots of a note she wrote reflecting on her journey so far, reports people.com.

The note read: "Today is my miracle day. I'm so blessed to have one. It represents how the (doctors) at Cedars-Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams."

"Only 2 years after that terrible day, I'm engaged to the love of my life," she wrote, on her new fiance Max Ehrich who proposed to her on Wednesday.

"I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one."

Lovato went on to say that she "never thought this feeling was possible".

"And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life," she wrote.

"Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security. Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' (tattooed on it) to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself," she added.

"You can't fully love another without loving yourself first. Thank you God for this peace and understanding but most of all giving me the strength to fight through my darkest times. Thank you to my family, friends and fans for always supporting me and respecting my privacy regarding this journey. I love you all," wrote Lovato.

In the beginning of the slideshow is a video of Lovato that Ehrich took on the way to his beach proposal.

"@maxehrich took this after telling me to close my eyes on the way to propose to me. Love you honey," she captioned with of "Cloud Nine" as the location.

Under her post, Ehrich commented: "I couldn't not video this moment. You are the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel. I cannot imagine my world without you in it and I'm grateful beyond words that God kept you here. I love you so much and can't wait for our future."

Lovato replied saying: "I couldn't be more in love with you.. it's not possible. But I'll say the same thing in 10 minutes... I love you infinitely."—IANS