Los Angeles: Demi Lovato says she is "fine" after being rushed to hospital. The 22-year-old singer, who was taken to the Providence Tarzana Medical Center in California after experiencing "significant trouble" breathing, has assured her fans she is on the mend. "Thanks for the get well messages... I'm fine!! Nothing a little chicken soup can't fix!!," she posted on Twitter. PTI
Lifestyle
Demi Lovato 'fine' after rushed to hospital
April20/ 2022
Categories :LifestyleTags :
Related Post
- May11/ 2023
- May9/ 2023
- May8/ 2023
- May7/ 2023
- April30/ 2023
- April19/ 2023
- April14/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April12/ 2023
- April12/ 2023