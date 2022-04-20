Demands For Early Construction Of Ram Temple Greet Bhagwat At Dharam Sansad

Prayagraj: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was on Friday greeted with vociferous demands for early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya as he ended his speech at the Dharam Sansad here. The protesters waving flags shouted in unison demanding early construction of a Ram temple as Bhagwat ended his speech at the Dharam Sansad called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Prayagraj. Several saints, seers and people have been demanding early construction of the Ram temple. A conglomerate of saints on Wednesday said construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will start on February 21. Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati on Wednesday told ANI that the 'Dharam Sansad', after a three-day meeting here, decided that the foundation stone of the temple will be laid on February 21. He also said the saints and those mobilized for the effort would not be deterred by arrests or any other kinds of obstacles. Their decision came a day after the government approached the Supreme Court for permission to restore the "excess" land surrounding the disputed portion in Ayodhya to Ram Janambhoomi Nyas. The government, in a petition, sought direction for releasing to the Nyas 67 acres, which it had acquired about two-and-a-half decades back, leaving untouched 0.313 acres of disputed. The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case has been pending before the apex court for the last eight years. For a long time, parties in the case and various right-wing organisations have been asking for an early or day-to-day hearing in the matter.