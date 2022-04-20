Demanding Implementation Of Seventh Pay Commission, UP Power Employees To Go On Strike From July 6

Lucknow: Demanding pay revision and implementation of Seventh Pay Commission, Uttar Pradesh power employees are preparing for state-wide agitation.

Power employee's joint action committee has given a call for indefinite strike from July 6. The employees of the 400 KV sub stations of UP power Transmission Corporation will, however, not join the strike. The power employees would stage state wide protest on June 29. The implementation of the recommendation of the seventh pay commission for the state employees with effect from January 2016, has prompted the power employees to demand pay revision.

The last pay revision for the power employees was done in 2009. Earlier, in 1998, the power employees of all categories had gone on indefinite strike demanding pay revision. The strike was called off after eight days after their demand for pay revision was accepted by the state government.

The convener of the joint action committee Shailendra Dubey said here today that on June 29 , the power employees at all project site and all districts will stage a day-long Satyagrah in support of their demands.

Seeking the intervention of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Energy Minister Srikant Sharma, the convener of the committee said the CM should intervene in the matter to prevent confrontation and industrial unrest.

He said for the central and state government employees the recommendations of the seventh pay commission have been implemented and they were drawing the benefits of the hike in pay, perks and other facilities while the same benefits have been denied to the power employees.

He said deep resentment prevails among the power employees and their salaries should be revised with effect from January 1, 2016.

He said all the power employees entering in service on and after January 2000 was given the benefit of the old pension scheme. For the contract basis employees, the committee was demanding the payment of salary be made to them directly by the power corporation instead of the contractor.

Shailendra Dube said the power employees would agitate until their demands were met. UNI