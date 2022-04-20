Demand growing for Priyanka to campaign in poll-bound states

New Delhi: After Rahul Gandhi, the demand for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to campaign in the poll-bound states of Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry is growing.

Party sources said that each state unit wants Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in the poll-bound states. This is the first time after her debut in active politics in 2019 that she will be actively participating in the Congress campaigns.

She has already campaigned in Assam for two days, where she met tea garden workers and visited the famous Kamakhya temple, besides addressing public meetings, appealing the people to vote for the Congress. She even assured the people in the northeastern state that the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act will not be implemented in the state if Congress is voted to power.

The Congress has released the list of its star campaigners for West Bengal and Assam, which includes party chief Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former party President Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, among others.

Congress leaders said that the list has been prepared after receiving feedback from the district and state leaders. Party sources said that while Rahul Gandhi will be focusing more on the southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, his sister will focus on West Bengal and Assam.

A meeting of Congress leaders to chalk out the strategy for the poll-bound states has unanimously decided that Priyanka Gandhi will be pushed into hectic campaigning and her schedules and dates have been finalised in accordance with the state units.

Though Sonia Gandhi may not address rallies, she may issue video statements for the poll-bound states, while former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh may address pressers in each poll-bound states to highlight the plight of the economy.

The Congress has adopted a different strategy for each poll-bound state, with unemployment, farmers' plight and fuel price hike being the common issues that will be raked up by the party leaders.

However, the star campaigners' list doesn't feature leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari.

On this, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said, "More lists will be released and leaders will be accommodated according to the demand of the states."

The other star campaigners in the list include Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his former deputy Sachin Pilot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mohammed Azharuddin and Jaiveer Shergill.

--IANS