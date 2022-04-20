Demand for wooden toys jumps in Moradabad amid conflict with China

Moradabad: Artisans in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad are hopeful of their business turning around amid coronavirus pandemic. They are hopeful as government is discussing ways to boost manufacturing of Indian toys. Demand for wooden toys has increased amid conflict with China. People are looking for alternatives and supporting local products these days. Speaking to ANI, an artisan, Basheer Ahmed, said, "Demand for these toys has increased amid conflict with China. People are looking for alternatives and supporting local products." —ANI