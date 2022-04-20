Delta Plus variant not confirmed in any of the Covid samples sent by AIIMS Rishikesh to ICMR's lab

Rishikesh (The Hawk): The Delta Plus variant has not been confirmed in any of the covid samples sent by AIIMS Rishikesh to ICMR's lab. But AIIMS has warned that the consequences of the third wave could be more dangerous if the Covid guideline is again neglected to be followed.





Professor Ravikant, Director AIIMS said that due to the Delta Plus variant of Corona, the infection of covid pneumonia can spread very fast in the lungs. There is also a possibility that even 'antibody cocktail' in the Delta Plus variant of the corona virus may not have 100% effect. Professor Ravikant said that it is not possible to say that the third wave will come due to the delta plus variant. He said that none of the 15 samples of covid sent by AIIMS Rishikesh to ICMR last month have not confirmed the Delta Plus variant. Report has been received 4 day ago on June 29.





Dr. Deepjyoti Kalita, Asst. Professor department of Microbiology says that corona is an RNA virus. It changes its form time and again. So far, forms of corona have been identified like.....





alpha, beta, delta and delta plus.





Dr. Kalita said that Delta plus and other variants are not much different when it comes to disease Pathogenesis (which body part is infected). But delta plus has more affinity for the mucosal cells of lung (lower respiratory tract) compared to other known variants





Dr. PK Panda, Nodal Officer of covid said that even after getting the vaccine, if a person is showing symptoms of covid-19, then there may be possibilities of delta plus variant of corona in him. In these circumstances, the covid sample of the patient with the suspected variant is sent to the laboratory of ICMR for examination. So far it has also been seen that the covid vaccine has not been more effective in the patient of Delta Plus variant. He said that despite the low rate of covid infection, there should not be any negligence in following the covid rules. It is very important to follow physical distance, use masks properly and maintain the hygiene of your hands and mouth. Apart from this, the risk of third wave can be reduced only if we timely identify covid suspects and covid positive patients.





Dr. Panda advised that no person should be allowed to attend mass gatherings without vaccination. He said that there is a need to speed up the covid vaccination also. Patients suffering from serious diseases are more likely to live for a longer period of time with the corona virus. Therefore, such patients should be kept in isolation till their covid report comes negative.





He also told that Every covid patients should not be treated with multiple combination medicines i.e. polypharmacy un-necessarily thinking any medicine can cure covid. This increases pressure effect on virus to survive that helps in more mutation. Hence, one earth, one nation, one health to be practiced by both patients and care givers.



