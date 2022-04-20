Delta behind infection surge in South Africa

Johannesburg: The Delta variant of Covid-19, identified in at least 85 countries and first detected in India, is likely responsible for the exponentially rising daily number of virus cases in South Africa' s economic hub, Gauteng province, a leading epidemiologist has said here.





Official data will be released by the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) next week, but it is likely to show that there had been an increase in the transmission of the Delta variant, which is 60 per cent more transmissible than the Beta variant — first identified in South Africa, Shabir Madhi, director of Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytical Research Unit at Wits University, told news channel ENCA. Madhi's comments came as hospitals reported a shortage of beds and burial organisations in Gauteng, especially affecting the Indian community. "The only way to explain what we are currently seeing is the seeding of a new variant coupled with the waning of immunity. Those individuals that have been infected (in the first two waves) are still susceptible to being re-infected, especially when there is a new variant that evolves that is relatively resistant, but they still remain protected against severe infection," Madhi said. — PTI



