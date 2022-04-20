Delta Air Lines pilot turns plane around to pick up family so they won't miss their father's funeral

Delta Air Lines pilot turned his plane around to pick up a family who had missed their flight and were going to miss their father's funeral as a result. The Short family had suffered a 90-minute delay from Phoenix and were in a rush to catch their second flight from Minneapolis to Tennessee. They were en route to attend the funeral of their father in his hometown, 56-year-old Ray Short, who died in December from lung cancer. A Delta Air Lines pilot turned his plane around to pick up a family who had missed their flight and were going to miss their father's funeral as a result. The Short family had suffered a 90-minute delay from Phoenix and were in a rush to catch their second flight from Minneapolis to Tennessee. They were en route to attend the funeral of their father in his hometown, 56-year-old Ray Short, who died in December from lung cancer. "I was just crying. I couldn't believe we were going to miss that flight and we are very, very thankful for those pilots," Nicole Wibel said to Fox 10. �Rachael Revesz | The Independent