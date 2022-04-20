Deliver Or Make Room, The Adityanath Mantra

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proved that he means business by taking 50-odd policy decisions within a week of taking over the reins of Uttar Pradesh.

That he is firm on maintaining proper decorum, hygiene and punctuality in the official machinery became clear on the very first day in office when he undertook a round of the CM Secretariat, personally looking into every nook and corner which was never visited by any chief minister in 40 years.

Repulsive paan (betel) stains on the walls, layers of dust on files piled up over the years, missing officials and staff caught his attention during the surprise check.

And no prize for guessing that his immediate action was putting a ban on chewing paan and paan masala in public places, and installation of biometric system and CCTVs. The very next day some ministers and senior officials picked up brooms to lead by example. "Such dust can lead to TB among government staff," he noted while taking a round of the Annexe Building, which also houses the chief minister's office.

The chief minister did not wait for chairing a formal cabinet meeting for strict implementation of ban on illegal slaughterhouses and formation of anti-Romeo squads, but took prompt action issuing directives to officials. Making known his firm resolve on law and order, he has asked criminals to leave the state. He has also asked BJP office bearers and public representatives not to undertake any contractual work and instead monitor them for effective execution. During his first visit to Gorakhpur after assuming office, the chief minister did not mince words when he said, "Those who can work for 18-20 hours everyday can remain with us, others can go their own way." Adityanath also advised ministers and officials not to take files home and rather clear them during office hours. "In two months, we will create such an atmosphere that people will start feeling the difference and know how a government should be run," he said. As part of his efforts to bring about a change in the work culture, the chief minister ordered review of security given to political leaders so that they do not flaunt the red beacon or use sirens and hooters in their vehicles.