Delighted at passage of women's reservation bill in Lok Sabha: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated lawmakers from all political stripes for their support of the Women's Reservation Bill and expressed his satisfaction at the bill's approval in the Lok Sabha. To further increase women's empowerment and to enable even greater engagement of women in our democratic process, he remarked on X, "The Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam is a historic legislation."

Shortly after the bill's near-unanimous passing through the Lok Sabha, Modi declared, "Delighted with the passage of The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha with such fantastic support. I appreciate the support of this Bill from members of Parliament of all political stripes. The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill was approved by the Lok Sabha with 454 in favour and 2 opposed after an eight-hour debate in which 60 lawmakers took part.

House member Modi was present for the final vote on the bill.—Inputs from Agencies