Delhi: Unattended bag, iron trunk raise security concerns in Najafgarh

New Delhi: Authorities have confiscated an unattended bag and an iron trunk from Delhi's Nadafgarh area, police said on Friday.

Acting on a call received at 12:02 PM by Manik Kumar, a local, police led by Sub-Inspector Vikash rushed to the site.Kumar informed that the bag and trunk had been left in front of his residence this morning.

After his neighbours claimed no knowledge about the items, authorities cordoned the area, taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of residents.A Bomb Disposal Team was from Dwarka District was summoned to inspect the items.

A meticulous examination revealed that no explosives or dangerous materials were found in the items, police said.

They said that clothes of a male and a child were found in the bag and house hold items were found in the iron trunk.

In adherence to law, all the items were seized by the police under Section 66 of the DP Act.

Police said that efforts are underway to locate the rightful owner of the belongings.

—ANI