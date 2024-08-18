Delhi: Speeding Mercedes kills a 34-year-old cycle rider in Ashram

The incident, which occurred on Saturday morning, left the victim dead on the spot as his cycle was dragged nearly 150 metres.

New Delhi: A 34-year-old cycle rider was killed in a hit-and-run case when a speeding Mercedes allegedly mowed him down near Ashram in south Delhi, police said.

The driver of the Mercedes identified as Pradeep Gautam has been arrested, and the car was seized, police said.

According to the police, the victim Rajesh died on the spot when the speeding Mercedes hit him from behind on Saturday morning and escaped from the location. Later, the car driver surrendered at a police station in the evening, police said.

The police traced the ownership of the car and figured that the owner had given the car to Pradeep one month ago to sell it.

According to the police, the body of the deceased was found on the roadside and his cycle was found about 150 metres ahead.

Habi Prasad, the uncle of the deceased, told ANI that the deceased was going to duty when the Mercedes hit him.

"The Mercedes driver hit him (Rajesh) from behind and dragged him to 7-8 metres. He died on the spot. The cycle was dragged at least 100-150 metres." Habi Prasad told ANI.

The postmortem of the deceased will be conducted on Sunday.

—ANI