Delhi: Security guard stabbed to death by four juveniles after reporting misconduct

The tragic incident unfolded after Vinod reported the unruly behavior of one of the juveniles to the factory owner, leading to the juvenile's dismissal.

New Delhi: A security guard at a factory in Delhi's Khyala village was allegedly stabbed to death by a group of four juveniles, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the deceased security guard, identified as Vinod (35), had reported the unruly behaviour of a juvenile worker to the factory owner, leading to the worker's dismissal.

To avenge that, the juvenile, along with three friends, attacked Vinod and stabbed him with knives.

Vinod was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

According to Delhi police, a PCR call regarding a person lying on the road with stab wounds was received in PS Khyala around 8:30 PM on Wednesday.

The injured was taken to hospital but was declared brought dead.

Initial inspections revealed multiple stab wounds on Vinod's body.

After registration of the case, multiple teams were formed for the identification of the accused.

According to DCP West Vichitra Veer, based on technical and manual information, four juveniles involved in the incident have been identified and apprehended.

As per the information available so far, one of the alleged was working in the factory, where the deceased (Vinod) was working as a security guard.

"Vinod had flagged the unruly behaviour of the alleged to the owner of the factory, due to which the alleged was removed from the job," the DCP said.

The DCP added, "To avenge that, the alleged, along with his friends, attacked Vinod with knives, causing his death."

A case of Murder is being registered regarding this incident, and police were further looking into the same.

—ANI