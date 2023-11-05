Delhi: Primary schools to remain shut till Nov 10 amid severe air pollution

New Delhi [India]: In view of the worsening air quality in Delhi, the primary schools will remain closed till November 10, said Education Minister Atishi on Sunday.

The Education Minister further informed that classes 6-12 may switch to online classes.

"As pollution levels continue to remain high, primary schools in Delhi will stay closed till 10th November. For grades 6-12, schools are being given the option of shifting to online classes," Atishi said in a post on X.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared a holiday for all government and private primary schools in the national capital after the pollution levels plunged into the 'Severe' category.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the 'Severe' category for the fourth consecutive day on Sunday, though with a marginal dip in the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 410 against 504 on Saturday, as per the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India).

According to the data issued by SAFAR-India, the air quality in the Lodhi Road area was recorded at 385 (Very Poor) while the Delhi University area stands at 456 (Severe).



A similar situation was recorded in Noida, as air quality plunged to the 'severe' category with AQI at 466, as per SAFAR-India.

Gurugram recorded an AQI of 392, keeping the air quality under the 'Very Poor' category.

According to doctors, for any healthy person, a recommended AQI should be less than 50, but these days the AQI has spiked beyond 400, which could prove fatal for those suffering from lung-related diseases and even pose a risk of lung cancer.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has written to Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, requesting him to ban the entry of vehicles non-compliant with BS-VI norms into Delhi from neighbouring states in Delhi-NCR.

He also requested an emergency meeting of neighbouring states' environment ministers.



Also, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought responses from the Chief Secretaries of the affected states and directed to take immediate remedial action and submit the action taken report before the Tribunal.

NGT in a statement, said that immediate action is required for the prevention and control of air pollution in these cities so as to ensure better air quality for the residents.

—ANI