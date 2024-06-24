Delhi: Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow

The Lok Sabha has been adjourned and will reconvene at 11 a.m. tomorrow. The first session saw key leaders, including PM Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers, taking oaths as MPs.

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha has been adjourned and will meet again at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

The first session of the Lok Sabha began with various prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, taking oaths as Members of Parliament.

Union Ministers G. Kishan Reddy, Chirag Paswan, Kiren Rijiju, Nitin Gadkari, and Mansukh Mandaviya took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha, amongst others.

Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Giriraj Singh, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh, BJP MP Piyush Goyal, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also took oaths as members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Earlier today, seven-time BJP MP Mahtab was on Monday sworn in as the pro-tem Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha. The oath was administered by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Meanwhile, the opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc protested against the appointment of Mahtab as the pro-tem speaker saying that the appointment by the BJP deviates from the traditional practice of appointing the senior member.

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with INDIA bloc leaders staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament holding copies of the Constitution against the appointment of the BJP MP as the pro-tem speaker.

On June 26, the Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected. On June 27, President Murmu is scheduled to address the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament.

Earlier, while addressing media persons outside the new Parliament building, PM Modi congratulated all the newly elected members and said that the new government will always strive to take everyone along and build consensus to serve the country.

"Today is a proud day in parliamentary democracy; it is a day of glory. For the first time since independence, this oath ceremony is taking place in our new Parliament. Till now, this process used to take place in the old house. On this important day, I heartily welcome all the newly elected MPs, congratulate them all, and wish them all the best," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of the country for their support and for giving him a mandate to lead the country for a third consecutive time.

"This formation of Parliament is to fulfil the resolutions of the common man of India. This is an opportunity to achieve new speed and new heights with new zeal and enthusiasm. The 18th Lok Sabha is starting today with the goal of building a developed India by 2047," he said.

"It is a matter of pride for every Indian that the world's biggest election was conducted in such a grand and glorious manner. More than 65 crore voters took part in the voting. If the citizens of our country have trusted a government for the third consecutive time, it means they have given their stamp of approval to the policies and intent of the government. I am grateful to each of you for your support and trust," PM Modi said.

He further said that as the new session of the Lok Sabha begins today, they want to speed up decisions by taking everyone together and maintaining the sanctity of the Constitution.

—ANI