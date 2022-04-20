Delhi: IOCL reduced retail selling price of diesel by Rs 2.93, petrol by Rs 0.97 per litre during Sept

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) has reduced the Retail Selling Price (RSP) of diesel by Rs 2.93 per litre and petrol by Rs 0.97 per litre in Delhi during the month of September 2020.

There was a corresponding reduction in other markets during this period, said IOCL.

"RSP of PDS (Public Distribution System) Kerosene has reduced by Rs 2.19 per litre at Mumbai with effect from October 1, 2020. With this revision, RSP of PDS Kerosene has reduced from Rs 25.84 per litre in September 2020 to Rs 23.65 per litre in October 2020 at Mumbai," read a release by IOCL.

Indian Oil said that the cumulative reduction in RSP at Mumbai since February 16, 2020, has been Rs 12.73 per litre.

"There was a corresponding reduction in other markets during this period. There has been no change in RSP of Domestic LPG at Delhi and other markets across India for the month of October 2020," it said.

